Beyond cities: 29.8% of rural TN population hypertensive

CHENNAI: Prevalence of hypertension in rural Tamil Nadu has risen from 21.4% in 2016 to 29.8% in 2026, pointing to a sharp increase in non-communicable diseases and underscoring the spread of lifestyle risks beyond urban centres, according to a recent peer-reviewed study.
The community-based study by S Latha Maheshwari, RG Anand and Jayalakshmi was published in the January-March 2026 issue of the International Journal of Medicine and Public Health. It revisited the same rural clusters surveyed a decade earlier, offering rare comparative insight into evolving health patterns in the State.
The study covered 800 adults aged 18 years and above, selected through systematic random sampling. The mean age of participants was 56.2 years, with women accounting for 52.2%. About 37% of participants were overweight or obese, while 42.3% reported low physical activity, indicating a rising burden of metabolic risk factors in rural populations.
The findings showed that individuals aged 45 years and above had 3.4 times higher odds of hypertension compared to younger adults. Obesity emerged as a major determinant, with affected individuals facing 2.8 times higher risk, while low physical activity increased the risk by 1.9 times. A family history of hypertension also significantly raised the likelihood of the condition.
Researchers noted that the decade-long comparison highlights the impact of ageing, sedentary lifestyles and dietary shifts on disease patterns. The findings also align with national trends showing a narrowing rural–urban gap in cardiovascular risk.
Authors cautioned that the rise could translate into a higher burden of heart disease and stroke if not addressed early. "Strengthening screening at the community level and promoting lifestyle modification are critical to reversing this trend, " the authors said.
The study called for scaling up routine screening, improving awareness and integrating non-communicable disease prevention into primary healthcare systems.