Beyond cities: 29.8% of rural TN population hypertensive

The community-based study by S Latha Maheshwari, RG Anand and Jayalakshmi was published in the January-March 2026 issue of the International Journal of Medicine and Public Health. It revisited the same rural clusters surveyed a decade earlier, offering rare comparative insight into evolving health patterns in the State.



The study covered 800 adults aged 18 years and above, selected through systematic random sampling. The mean age of participants was 56.2 years, with women accounting for 52.2%. About 37% of participants were overweight or obese, while 42.3% reported low physical activity, indicating a rising burden of metabolic risk factors in rural populations.



The findings showed that individuals aged 45 years and above had 3.4 times higher odds of hypertension compared to younger adults. Obesity emerged as a major determinant, with affected individuals facing 2.8 times higher risk, while low physical activity increased the risk by 1.9 times. A family history of hypertension also significantly raised the likelihood of the condition.