Beware of recharge offer from ‘MK Stalin’, warns cyber sleuths

CHENNAI: Tamil Nadu cybercrime division has issued a public advisory against “New Year Recharge Offer Scam” the latest digital phishing message in the name of well-known public figures being circulated through WhatsApp and SMS.

Citing a message being circulated in the name of MK Stalin as an example, the cyber division said that fraudsters often exploit festive seasons, such as New Year, to launch seasonal scams like fake offers, recharge deals, or discounts.

These scams aim to lure victims with enticing, time-sensitive offers by leveraging the festive spirit and urgency. This type of phishing scam involves fraudsters creating fake offers or promotions, often using the names of well-known individuals or organizations, to trick people into clicking on malicious links.

These links may steal personal information, such as login credentials, and financial details, or install malware on the victim's device. This cyber scam demonstrates a new modus operandi where fraudsters send fake promotional SMS messages or WhatsApp forwards.

The message falsely claims to offer a ‘New Year Recharge Offer’ in the name of a MK Stalin, promising a free recharge of Rs. 749.

The scam directs victims to click on a suspicious link which may lead to phishing attacks, where sensitive personal and financial information is stolen and malware installed, compromising the victim's device or financial fraud, where victims may unknowingly authorise payments.