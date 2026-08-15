Beware of hit squads, RB Udhayakumar warns CM Vijay

In a video message posted on his WhatsApp group on Independence Day, Udhayakumar said that if the AIADMK faced an alleged "invasion" by TVK, cadres would fight back. He warned that it would be difficult to predict whether Vijay would remain alive to hoist the national flag on Independence Day in future.

Invoking the legacy of former AIADMK leaders MG Ramachandran and J Jayalalithaa, Udhayakumar said loyal cadres would sacrifice their lives to protect the party. He called TVK's attempts to induct AIADMK functionaries the "height of abuse of power".