Beware of fake websites offering crackers at discount rates, warns TN Police

CHENNAI: Beware of fake websites claiming to sell crackers at discount prices exploiting festive enthusiasm among the public, warns State cybercrime wing as people gear up for festival shopping.

The Cyber Crime Wing, Tamil Nadu has identified a surge in online crackers sale fraud during the Diwali season, with 17 complaints registered on the National Cyber Crime Reporting Portal (www.cybercrime.gov.in) between September and October 2024.

According to the police, scammers deceive the victims through social media advertisements on platforms like Instagram, YouTube and Facebook, offering discounted crackers sale.

"These advertisements often offer significant discounts on firecrackers or other festive items, drawing in unsuspecting buyers looking for deals, " an official release said.

For instance, the scammers share fake websites such as (www.kannancrackers.in, www.sunrisecrackers.com), which appear legitimate but are designed to steal money.

These sites often display genuine-looking product catalogs, prices and payment options. These websites may request payment for crackers at discounted prices, but once the payment is made, the victims will not receive the ordered products.

Apart from the emotional distress of falling prey to scams during festive seasons, the victims may compromise their online security by sharing personal financial information, police said and warned public to be cautious.

Advisory to Public:

*Verify online sellers' authenticity before making payments, ensuring they have legitimate physical addresses and contact information.

*Be cautious of unusually low prices and limited-time offers as these often indicate scams.

*Cross-check the prices with well-known sellers and websites to ensure that the discounts are genuine.

*Prefer to buy from well-known brands, official websites, or established e-commerce platforms.

*Report suspicious ads on platforms like Facebook, Instagram, or YouTube to prevent others from falling victim.

*Avoid sharing personal or financial details on unsecured platforms or via WhatsApp.

If you suspect that you have been a victim of similar fraudulent activity or have come across any suspicious activity, it is crucial to take immediate action.

Report the incident by dialing Cyber Crime Tollfree Helpline No 1930 or register a complaint at www.cybercrime.gov.in.