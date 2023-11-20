Better living conditions a pipedream for migrants

COIMBATORE: The migrant workforce, despite being the backbone of the state’s industrial sector, is exploited by the employers and deprived of the basic amenities.

“A majority of workers lack proper accommodation and live in tin-roofed and crammed shelters that lack basic facilities. The workers have been demanding for proper accommodation, including hostels, for a long time. Lack of housing facilities has forced workers to shift to other destinations in search of jobs. Over the last two years, a significant number of workers have left Tirupur for their home states. Though subsequent governments announced the establishment of hostels, nothing has materialized so far,” said G Sampath, general secretary of Banian Industry Workers Union - Centre of Indian Trade Unions (CITU).

The workers have no qualms over unhealthy living conditions since they get better pay at Tirupur when compared to their native states. But the lack of legal protection or social security during emergency times remains the pressing issue.

“Industrial units exploit the migrant workers by not providing any mandatory benefits like ESI, PF, bonus or gratuity. The migrant workers are unaware of their rights and the employers generally prefer guest workers to the domestic workers who voice their demands,” claimed another trade union office bearer.

The other pressing issue is that the state doesn’t have proper data on the number of existing migrant workers in the state.

“Even recently, an Odisha-based worker died of electrocution at work in a Tirupur firm. His body was just handed over to the family and they were not paid any compensation. It is high time that the government should sensitise the migrant workers about their rights in a workplace,” said Sampath.











