Betrayal of next gen's intellectual pursuit: K Annamalai

CHENNAI: Describing the alleged irregularities in book procurement for Coimbatore's Periyar Arivulagam library as a betrayal of future generations, We The Leaders founder and chief servant K Annamalai on Friday demanded an independent inquiry and the disclosure of all procurement records.
He said libraries are public assets that ensure equal access to knowledge, especially for students who cannot afford books and youngsters preparing for competitive examinations, including those conducted by the TNPSC.
"If public money allocated for such a library has been misused, it is not merely financial misconduct but a betrayal of the next generation's education and intellectual development," he said in a statement.
Questioning the procurement process under the previous DMK regime, Annamalai sought the complete list of recommended books and details on whether all titles were purchased. He also demanded disclosure of how many books were procured, their ISBNs, purchase and delivery dates, and the officials who verified receipt.
Calling for transparency, he sought publication of the committee's report, purchase orders, invoices, delivery records, and verification reports, as well as an independent probe into the quality, pricing, and delivery of the books. He said everyone responsible must be brought to justice, irrespective of their position.