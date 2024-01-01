Bengaluru-Coimbatore Vande Bharat service begins today: Check details

CHENNAI: The Vande Bharat express train service linking the crucial locations Bengaluru and Coimbatore will begin operation from today.

According to the press release issued by the Railway department, Coimbatore-Bangalore Cantonment Vande Bharat Express Train (Car No: 20642) departed from Coimbatore at 5 AM and would reach Bengaluru at 11.30 AM. The incoming train (20641) will depart from Bengaluru at 1.40 PM arriving at 8 PM.

Also, it has been said that the tickets were sold out within hours of opening of bookings.

The train, except Thursday, runs for six days. The express will likely halt at Tirupur, Erode, Salem, Dharmapuri and Hosur stations while arriving and departing.

Meanwhile, Prime Minister Modi inaugurated the Bengaluru-Coimbatore express through a video conference yesterday.