Beneficiaries to be identified for “Tamizh Pudhalvan“ scheme

CHENNA: With the Tamil Nadu government having extended financial assistance of Rs 1,000 per month to male students in state-run schools for pursuing higher education, steps are being taken for identifying the exact beneficiaries so that the scheme would be implemented in time.

Like it was done for female students, also in a bid to help boys from poor and marginalized backgrounds, studying in government schools, realize their dreams of higher education and transform them into achievers, the state government will be implementing "Tamizh Pudhalvan" from the coming financial year.

Under this scheme, boys who have studied in government schools from Class VI to Class XII will provide financial assistance of Rs 1,000 per month in their bank accounts directly for meeting various education expenses.

A senior official from the Higher Education Department said that all the male students studying in Class XII in government schools across the state would benefit from this scheme. "Since the scheme will be implemented from the new financial year, which is just to begin from April 1, the specified students will be applying", he said adding "however, the beneficiaries have to be verified through the schools".

Stating that the chief educational officers from each district will also coordinate to implement the scheme successfully, they will also collect the list from the schools in their respective regions, the official said "if necessary, the school management, which comprises parents, teachers and local body leaders, will also help to implement the financial assistance scheme to the government school boys".

He said accordingly, all the parents of the boy students would be instructed to open a proper bank account to avail the benefits of the scheme.

"These works are likely to start from this March '', he said and added that all the beneficiaries would be collected this calendar year itself so that the scheme will be implemented as per the schedule".