Benami Prohibition Unit gets its first conviction in TN

CHENNAI: In a first in Tamil Nadu, a person has been convicted for two years under Benami Transaction Act by the principal CBI court, Chennai.

In this first prosecution complaint lodged by the Benami Prohibition Unit of the Income Tax department in the year 2022, the court convicted the accused who was holding the cash of Rs 34.6 lakh for the benefit of the owner who was non-traceable or fictitious.

The benamidar - Mohammed Bayasudeen of Thondi in Ramanathapuram, was held guilty by judge K Dhanasekharan as per Sec 2 (9) Dof PBPT Act and awarded rigorous imprisonment for two years and 25 percent fine of Rs 8.65 lakh in default to undergo 6 months’ imprisonment.

The case dates back to October 6, 2018, when the Inspector of Police attached to North Beach Police Station in Chennai while conducting routine inspection in front of a lodge at Mannady, found the accused who was in possession of unaccounted cash of Rs.34.6 lakh. The police had forwarded the information to the Income Tax department.

The accused had not furnished the details of the person from whom he claimed to have received the cash so that the source of cash was from an unknown person.