Behind the daring Theni prison break: Only 4 guards on duty, none on watch tower, gate left unlocked

Though the police have managed to recapture 13 of the 17 prisoners who escaped from the Theni District Jail on Monday night, the sequence of events that DT Next managed to stitch together after speaking to multiple sources and those in the know reveals a story of a series of lapses that are alarming, and embarrassing for the Prisons and Home Department – and in turn the State government itself.

The police have launched a massive hunt, including using drones to trace the remaining prisoners, as the Western Ghats forest lies close to the prison. The State police are also in touch with their counterparts in Kerala and have shared photographs of the remaining escapees to keep vigil along the inter-State border in Theni.

Meanwhile, Director General of Prisons Sandeep Rai Rathore, who inspected the prison, suspended nine prison personnel for dereliction of duty.

It all began at around 10 pm, when a group of inmates in Block III raised an alarm, claiming that one of them was suffering from epileptic seizure. Believing it to be true, Stalin Prabhu, the Grade II guard on duty in the block, went into the overcrowded cell, which houses around 92 inmates. “They covered his head with a bed sheet and attacked him before leaving the cell with the key,” said a senior police officer requesting anonymity.