Begin 2026 Assembly poll campaign from immediately, DMK cadre told

CHENNAI: Unfazed by the speculation surrounding the stability of the party-led alliance in Tamil Nadu, the ruling DMK on Wednesday urged its party cadre to commence the campaign works for the 2026 Assembly polls from today.

"Every cadre must begin the (Assembly) poll campaign work from today in such a way that each one of them is a movement. Cadres! Begin people's movements like distribution of pamphlets and street campaigns. Let us rise (win) for the seventh time, " said a resolution adopted at the high-level executive committee meeting chaired by Chief Minister and DMK president M K Stalin at Anna Arivalayam Wednesday.

Claiming that people want the DMK to rule the state forever, the DMK resolution said, "There shall be no doubt that the applause of the beneficiaries (of government schemes) and satisfaction of beneficiaries would together ensure the victory of the DMK again in 2026 Assembly polls."

The DMK high-level executive committee, through its resolution, urged the cadre to immediately commence their campaign by reminding the people of the achievements of the DMK regime, the dedication of the Chief Minister and the futuristic vision of the government. The ruling party made the fervent appeal to the party workers amid pressure from the principal opposition party AIADMK, which has been trying hard to lure the allies of the DMK to its fold to revive its political fortunes.

The high-level executive committee met ahead of the annual general council meeting which is understood to have been delayed this year. Asked about the general council meeting, DMK former Rajya Sabha MP and one of the committee members TKS Elangovan who took part in the meeting said that the party president (Stalin) would announce the timing of the general council meeting. It is widely believed that the DMK would hold its general council in Trichy, instead of Chennai, ostensibly, sometime in January 2025.