Begin typing your search...

Beetle sting kills man in Thanjavur

Madukkur police who registered a case commenced investigation.

ByDTNEXT BureauDTNEXT Bureau|9 Aug 2023 11:06 PM GMT
Beetle sting kills man in Thanjavur
X

Representative image (File)

  • Whatsapp
  • Telegram
  • Linkedin
  • Print
  • koo
  • link
  • Whatsapp
  • Telegram
  • Linkedin
  • Print
  • koo
  • link
  • Whatsapp
  • Telegram
  • Linkedin
  • Print
  • koo
  • link

TIRUCHY: An agricultural coolie died after the beetle attack in Thanjavur on Wednesday.

It is said, while Arivalagan (48), an agricultural coolie from Muthakurichi village near Madukkur in Thanjavur was involved in desilting work at the irrigation canal controlled by the PWD along with other workers on Tuesday evening.

Suddenly, a beetle from a nearby tree stung Arivalagan and he fell unconscious and soon, the other workers rescued him and rushed him to the Pattukkottai GH. However, Arivalagan succumbed despite treatment in the GH on Wednesday wee hours.

Madukkur police who registered a case commenced investigation. It may be noted that one Kamala (65) from Athivetti village near Madukkur died recently after the beetle sting.

Beetle stingBeetlekills manmanThanjavuragricultural cooliebeetle attack
DTNEXT Bureau

    Next Story
    Related Articles
    Most Read

    © Copyright | Powered by Hocalwire

    X
    X