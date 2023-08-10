Beetle sting kills man in Thanjavur

TIRUCHY: An agricultural coolie died after the beetle attack in Thanjavur on Wednesday.

It is said, while Arivalagan (48), an agricultural coolie from Muthakurichi village near Madukkur in Thanjavur was involved in desilting work at the irrigation canal controlled by the PWD along with other workers on Tuesday evening.

Suddenly, a beetle from a nearby tree stung Arivalagan and he fell unconscious and soon, the other workers rescued him and rushed him to the Pattukkottai GH. However, Arivalagan succumbed despite treatment in the GH on Wednesday wee hours.

Madukkur police who registered a case commenced investigation. It may be noted that one Kamala (65) from Athivetti village near Madukkur died recently after the beetle sting.