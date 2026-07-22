Beedi leaves worth Rs.1 crore seized before alleged smuggling bid to Sri Lanka; one held

The police arrested Surya (26) of Kurumbur in connection with the case. "We are searching for the other accused involved in the alleged smuggling operation," a police source said.

Acting on a tip-off received by Q Branch Inspector Vijay Anitha, a police team led by Sub-Inspector Ramachandran, along with Special Sub-Inspectors Geethan and Ramar and other police personnel, conducted surveillance in the area.

During the operation, the team intercepted an Eicher goods vehicle (registration number TN 07 BA 8762) on the road leading to Senthoor Nagar beach at around 4 a.m. on July 22. The vehicle was allegedly transporting 79 bundles of beedi leaves, each weighing about 35 kg, for smuggling to Sri Lanka by boat.