Beedi leaves worth Rs.1 crore seized before alleged smuggling bid to Sri Lanka; one held

THOOTHUKUDI: The Q Branch police seized 79 bundles of beedi leaves, allegedly meant to be smuggled to Sri Lanka by boat, from Senthoor Nagar beach near Aalandhalai in the Tiruchendur police limits of Thoothukudi district in the early hours of Wednesday.
The police arrested Surya (26) of Kurumbur in connection with the case. "We are searching for the other accused involved in the alleged smuggling operation," a police source said.
Acting on a tip-off received by Q Branch Inspector Vijay Anitha, a police team led by Sub-Inspector Ramachandran, along with Special Sub-Inspectors Geethan and Ramar and other police personnel, conducted surveillance in the area.
During the operation, the team intercepted an Eicher goods vehicle (registration number TN 07 BA 8762) on the road leading to Senthoor Nagar beach at around 4 a.m. on July 22. The vehicle was allegedly transporting 79 bundles of beedi leaves, each weighing about 35 kg, for smuggling to Sri Lanka by boat.
The seized beedi leaves, the goods vehicle, and the accused will be handed over to the Customs Department for further action. The international market value of the seized beedi leaves is estimated at around Rs.1 crore, police said.
According to a police source, gangs are involved in smuggling beedi leaves, medicines, soap, and fertilizers to Sri Lanka to evade taxes. "If these goods are imported into Sri Lanka legally, the buyers have to pay high import duties. For instance, one bundle of beedi leaves costs between Rs.240 and Rs.250 in Thoothukudi, but the same bundle costs around Rs.2,500 in Sri Lanka," the source said.