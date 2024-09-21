B.Ed from open univs made valid in TN from this year

CHENNAI: Aspirants who want to become teachers can now graduate from open universities after completing class 10 and class 12 in formal mode. This rule comes into force from this year itself, according to the notification issued.

Earlier, the teaching aspirants who did their B.Ed through open education weren’t eligible to teach at institutions.

A notification from the Tamil Nadu Teachers Education University (TNTEU), however, made it very clear that the students, who directly got the degree from a recognised open university without completing Class X and Class XII, will not be eligible to apply for the B.Ed programme.

In addition, this academic year, it was mandatory to secure at least 50% in the degree programme for the students, who want to apply for the B.Ed courses.

Similarly, the university also said that it would also monitor the students, who pursue a second-year B.Ed course, 80 days training in the government schools.

A senior official from the TNTEU said that the move to impose strict instructions on the teaching aspirants came against the backdrop of several complaints that several candidates were indulging in irregularities without conducting the classes and submitting ‘fake’ reports.

Accordingly, the B.Ed trainees should maintain attendance to ensure that they were going to the schools to teach the students under the training programme. The official also said that action will be taken against any school management which has indulged in promoting the trainees with ‘fake’ attendance.