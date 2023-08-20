'Beat with slippers' remark: BJP urges Stalin to sack Udhayanidhi

CHENNAI: Vehemently condemning Tamil Nadu Minister for Youth Welfare and Sports Development Udhayanidhi Stalin for his remarks on the Governor, the Tamil Nadu Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) Vice-President Narayanan Thirupathy on Sunday urged the Chief Minister M K Stalin to sack him from the Cabinet.

"A State Minister, especially the Chief Minister's son, speaking of a Governor, who was appointed by the President of India, in a derogatory manner is highly condemnable. Udhayanidhi Stalin has to apologise for speaking in an immature, anarchic, indecent, inciting, and derogatory manner. Chief Minister M K Stalin should condemn the Minister Udhayandhi who spoke in such a filthy manner and should sack him from the Council of Ministers," Narayanan said in a statement alluding to Udhayanidhi's remarks on the Governor at the hunger strike which was held against NEET here.

Slamming Udhayanidhi for his remarks on the gubernatorial man, the saffron party leader said that the term 'shoe-slapping' is vengeful and illegal.

"Would you accept if the people of Tamil Nadu slapped the DMK with sandals after losing the 1980, 1984, and 1991 elections? Even M K Stalin contested elections and lost. But I won't demean you by asking your question here. Did you lose miserably in the 2001, 2011, and 2016 elections? Does it mean that people hit the DMK with sandals? Do you agree that in 2014 the DMK were beaten by the people with sandals? Isn't it disgusting to continue contesting the elections after receiving a sandal slap from the people?," he questioned Udhayanidhi and DMK.

Earlier in the day, State Minister Udhayanidhi challenged Governor R N Ravi to contest elections in the State and said that if the Governor tries to talk to people about his ideology, the Tamil Nadu people will beat him with slippers.