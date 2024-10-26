Beans get costlier as raw mango sees big price dip; check out vegetable prices at Chennai's Koyambedu market on 26.10.2024

CHENNAI: Vegetable prices at Chennai's Koyambedu Wholesale Market recorded significant changes today, when compared to their rates in the last two weeks of September, coinciding with Purattasi month in Tamil Nadu.

Among the vegetables that recorded the highest price surge in this period are beans. Its price doubled from Rs 50 towards the end of September, to Rs 100 per kg today.

Also, snake gourd was sold for Rs 10 per kg on September 24, but has now risen to Rs 45. Similarly, cabbage was priced at Rs 13 per kg but today they were sold for Rs 35, marking a substantial increase of Rs 22.

Ginger prices also saw a jump; a kilogram that cost Rs 150 at the end of September was sold for Rs 180 today.

The price of green chillies moved up from Rs 50 per kg from September mid-late to Rs 70 today, marking a Rs 20 rise.

Cauliflower, priced at Rs 20 per kg, was sold for Rs 35 today, while beetroot price has climbed from Rs 40 to Rs 60 per kg today.

On the other hand, raw mangoes experienced the steepest decline in prices, dropping to Rs 40 per kg today from Rs 120 last month.

Lemons got cheaper by Rs 50; its price fell from Rs 150 per kg at the end of last month to Rs 100 today. Yam prices too saw a decrease, selling at Rs 50 per kg today from its previous price of Rs 65.

Green peas, which were priced at Rs 230 per kg towards September end, are being sold for Rs 200 today, reflecting a Rs 30 price drop. Similarly, Ooty carrots, which were sold for Rs 60 per kg in the same period, cost Rs 40 today.