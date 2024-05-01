Be wary of cyber criminals posing as law enforcement authorities: TN Police

CHENNAI: Tamil Nadu Police's Cyber crime wing has warned the general public to be wary of cyber fraudsters' new modus operandi wherein they impersonate law enforcement authorities, claiming that their loved ones or family members are implicated in criminal activities such as money laundering or cyber crimes.

Police said that the scammers use persuasive tactics to induce panic and fear in the victim by threatening severe consequences including imprisonment and public humiliation.

"They falsely claim that the victim's family member, typically a child, has been involved in a serious crime, such as fraud or cybercrime. They may also fabricate details to make the story seem more believable, such as providing fake names, case numbers, or threatening legal consequences like imprisonment, " stated an official release.

On the methods used, police said that the scammer may employ techniques like spoofing phone numbers or using distressing background noises, such as crying or shouting with an aim to pressurise the victim to act quickly and comply with the scammer's demands.

The scammer isolates the victim from external communication or verification by instructing them to stay on the phone and not contact anyone else, particularly the family member in question thereby preventing the victim from confirming the legitimacy of the situation.

Additional Director General of Police (ADGP), Cyber crime wing, Sanjay Kumar appealed to public to always verify the identity of callers claiming to be law enforcement officers and then independently verify their identity by contacting the relevant organization through official channels.

"Before taking any action or providing information, seek confirmation from a trusted source. Contact the family member allegedly involved in the incident or reach out to other family members to verify their safety and location. Never make immediate payments or transfers in response to unsolicited calls or messages, especially if they demand urgent action or threaten severe consequences, " the official release added.