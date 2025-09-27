Be TVK’s ambassadors, cadre told as Vijay set to visit Kongu today

CHENNAI: Ahead of Tamilaga Vettri Kazhagam (TVK) president Vijay’s public outreach programmes in Namakkal and Karur on Saturday (September 27), the party’s general secretary N Anand on Friday released a comprehensive set of Standard Operating Procedures (SOPs) for cadre, urging them to ensure discipline, safety, and dignity during the events.

In his directive, Anand appealed to party functionaries, volunteers, and supporters to maintain exemplary conduct and strictly follow the instructions issued by the leadership. He emphasised that no cadre or supporter should climb tall structures, lamp posts, transformers, vehicles, or rooftops during the rallies, warning that such actions could pose serious safety hazards.

Reiterating the party’s commitment to public welfare and orderliness, Anand said all cadre should respect traffic regulations and cooperate fully with law enforcement and district administration officials. He also directed that vehicles participating in the campaign must be parked in designated areas and should not obstruct traffic or public movement.

The SOP further instructed the cadre to ensure the safety of women, senior citizens, children, and individuals with disabilities attending the events. Party members were urged to assist the elderly and women carrying infants, and to ensure that crowd movement remains smooth.

Highlighting the need for restraint and courtesy, Anand cautioned against arguments or altercations with the public or officials. He advised the cadre to act as “ambassadors of TVK’s values of discipline and compassion.”

“Every cadre must uphold the honour of our leader and party through disciplined conduct. Let our public interactions reflect TVK’s vision of service and social harmony,” Anand stated.

Namakkal, Karur brace for storm as TVK preps for campaign

Meanwhile, ahead of actor-politician Vijay’s campaign in Namakkal and Karur on Saturday, TVK made elaborate arrangements, expecting a massive gathering.

Arterial roads are already decked with banners and party flags, and to serve the crowds that gather early to catch a glimpse of their leader, the TVK district wing is arranging free distribution of over 10,000 water bottles, starting Saturday morning.

A party functionary said bottles bearing Vijay’s image will be supplied in all areas he is scheduled to visit. “It is a festival mood here,” party men said.