Be proactive on environmental issues, don’t wait for orders: NGT to TN government

CHENNAI: The southern bench of National Green Tribunal (NGT) directed the state government to act on environmental issues whenever they are highlighted instead of waiting for its orders.

While hearing a suo motu case pertaining to dumping of medical waste in Pallavaram Lake, based on a newspaper report, on Thursday, judicial member Justice Pushpa Satyanarayana and expert member Satyagopal Korlapati observed that the Tamil Nadu Pollution Control Board should respond whenever such news reports appear (instead of waiting for the Tribunal to issue orders).

On the other hand, the government counsel requested the Tribunal to implead two private hospitals named in the news report. Observing that the government should have acted already and investigated the issue, the Tribunal asked what action had been taken against the two hospitals.

Directives have been issued to send notices to Tambaram Corporation, collector and the two hospitals.