Be prepared to handle SW monsoon, Kanniyakumari collector tells officials

MADURAI: Kanniyakumari District officials are gearing up to face the Southwest Monsoon. District Collector P.N. Sridhar convened a meeting with the Disaster Management Committee and other officials on Friday on pre-monsoon preparedness. The Collector has instructed the officials to be prepared for the monsoon and identify flood prone areas to take precautions. Officials were advised to assess the condition and status of water bodies including rivers, channels and tanks that remain under the maintenance of PWD, Water Resources Department and the Local bodies. Repair works were ordered, wherever necessary. To prevent any rain induced flood damage, the officials have been instructed to expedite the process of strengthening bunds and also to clear the silt, which could obstruct the flow in storm water channels. The onset of South West monsoon season is usually by June.