Be part of cooperative milk body to get loan: Minister Thangaraj

During the video conference meeting, he stressed that the milk procurement has to be increased.

ByDTNEXT BureauDTNEXT Bureau|28 July 2023 11:30 PM GMT  ( Updated:2023-07-28 23:30:03.0  )
Be part of cooperative milk body to get loan: Minister Thangaraj
Minister for Milk and Dairy Development T Mano Thangaraj

CHENNAI: Minister for Milk and Dairy Development T Mano Thangaraj on Friday reviewed a meeting with regard to solving the cases against his department. During the video conference meeting, he stressed that the mmhas to be increased.

“Those who were not in the cooperative milk association must get registered to get the loan for increasing their income,” he added, and asked the concerned officials to solve the cases, which were in the various courts.

Tamil NaduMano ThangarajMilk procurementMinister Thangaraj
DTNEXT Bureau

