Be grateful to teachers, cricket great VVS Laxman tells alumni at VIT

Veteran Indian cricketer VVS Laxman, the chief guest, presented the awards and urged alumni to remain grateful to their teachers and educational institutions for shaping their careers and lives.



"There is no blood relationship between teachers and students, but the relationship is without any selfish motive or interest," Laxman said, describing the bond between faculty and students as "divine". He urged alumni to remember their professors' contributions whenever they returned to their alma mater.



Presiding over the event, VIT founder-chancellor G Viswanathan said India had made significant progress economically and in sports but needed to achieve greater success at international sporting events. Referring to a comparison of Commonwealth Games medal tallies, he said India's medal haul should be significantly higher given its population and potential.



VIT vice-president GV Selvam said alumni were an integral and enduring part of the institution's identity and described them as ambassadors carrying VIT's name and values across India and abroad.