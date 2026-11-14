Bay of Bengal system likely to intensify into cyclone by November 16: IMD

CHENNAI: The well-marked low-pressure area over the southeast Bay of Bengal is likely to intensify into a depression on Sunday and further develop into a cyclonic storm around November 16, the India Meteorological Department (IMD) said on Saturday.
In its bulletin, the IMD said the system lay over the southeast Bay of Bengal at 5.30 am on Saturday. It is very likely to move northwestwards and intensify into a depression over the same region on Sunday. Thereafter, it is expected to move north-northwestwards and intensify into a cyclonic storm over the central Bay of Bengal by the evening of November 16.
The system is likely to bring squally weather over the Andaman Sea, Andaman and Nicobar Islands and large parts of the Bay of Bengal, with wind speeds reaching 60 kmph. Winds could intensify to 80 kmph from November 17 and prevail for the subsequent two days.
The IMD said the system was expected to intensify further into a severe cyclonic storm around November 18. However, its landfall location remained uncertain, with the system potentially moving towards the Andhra Pradesh-Odisha coast. Chennai could receive light rainfall on Sunday and Monday.
In view of the anticipated rough sea conditions, the IMD advised fishermen operating in the affected areas to return to the coast by November 15. They have also been advised not to venture into the southeast Bay of Bengal and Andaman Sea, including waters around the Andaman and Nicobar Islands, until November 17.
Meanwhile, private weather blogger Pradeep John, popularly known as Tamil Nadu Weatherman, said AI-based weather models indicated a possible landfall along the south Andhra Pradesh coast, while operational models suggested the north Andhra Pradesh coast. It was too early to arrive at a definite prediction, he said.