Bay of Bengal system likely to intensify into cyclone by November 16: IMD

In its bulletin, the IMD said the system lay over the southeast Bay of Bengal at 5.30 am on Saturday. It is very likely to move northwestwards and intensify into a depression over the same region on Sunday. Thereafter, it is expected to move north-northwestwards and intensify into a cyclonic storm over the central Bay of Bengal by the evening of November 16.

The system is likely to bring squally weather over the Andaman Sea, Andaman and Nicobar Islands and large parts of the Bay of Bengal, with wind speeds reaching 60 kmph. Winds could intensify to 80 kmph from November 17 and prevail for the subsequent two days.