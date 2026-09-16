Battle heats up as DMK, TVK nominees file papers in Madurantakam

DMK candidate I Paranthamen filed his nomination papers, and his wife, M Prema, also submitted her papers as the alternate candidate.

In his affidavit, he stated that he had Rs 40,000 in cash and that his wife had Rs 25,000. He owns a Toyota Innova, 10 sovereigns of gold jewellery, and 1 kg of silver.

His wife, Prema, declared 40 sovereigns of gold jewellery and two kg of silver. According to the affidavit, he and his wife own buildings and land worth Rs 81 lakh and Rs 65.10 lakh, respectively.

The ruling Tamilaga Vettri Kazhagam (TVK) candidate, K Maragatham Kumaravel, who had resigned as the MLA representing the Madurantakam constituency, also filed her nomination papers.

She declared Rs 50,000 in cash and owns three vehicles, including an Innova Crysta. She has gold jewellery worth Rs 79.53 lakh and land and buildings worth Rs 86.40 lakh.