Battle heats up as DMK, TVK nominees file papers in Madurantakam

CHENNAI: DMK candidate Suganya, 34, filed her nomination for the Dharapuram Assembly bypoll, taking the total number of candidates who have filed nominations so far to 20, even as the party's nominee for Madurantakam filed papers on Tuesday.
DMK candidate I Paranthamen filed his nomination papers, and his wife, M Prema, also submitted her papers as the alternate candidate.
In his affidavit, he stated that he had Rs 40,000 in cash and that his wife had Rs 25,000. He owns a Toyota Innova, 10 sovereigns of gold jewellery, and 1 kg of silver.
His wife, Prema, declared 40 sovereigns of gold jewellery and two kg of silver. According to the affidavit, he and his wife own buildings and land worth Rs 81 lakh and Rs 65.10 lakh, respectively.
The ruling Tamilaga Vettri Kazhagam (TVK) candidate, K Maragatham Kumaravel, who had resigned as the MLA representing the Madurantakam constituency, also filed her nomination papers.
She declared Rs 50,000 in cash and owns three vehicles, including an Innova Crysta. She has gold jewellery worth Rs 79.53 lakh and land and buildings worth Rs 86.40 lakh.
The details in her nomination papers remain unchanged from those she submitted during the General Election held in April 2026.
With several major parties yet to file their nominations for Dharapuram, TVK candidate Sathyabama, AIADMK candidate Banu Mathi, and candidates from Naam Tamilar Katchi and the Communist parties are expected to file their nominations on Wednesday.
On Monday, 18 people filed their nominations, including Maheswaran, 44, an office-bearer of the Anti-Corruption Enforcement Party from Musiri in Tiruchy. They filed their nominations as independents.
Earlier, on September 9, ‘election king’ Padmarajan, a resident of Mettur in Salem district, filed his nomination. On September 11, Annadurai, 52, from Palladam, filed his nomination as an independent candidate.
No nominations were filed on September 10 or from September 12 to 14, with the latter three days being government holidays.
Only five persons are allowed to accompany a candidate inside the Dharapuram RDO office premises during nomination filing, as per the authorities. The process is being conducted under the supervision of Dharapuram DSP Sivakumar.
Political functionaries arriving with drums and other musical instruments have been stopped outside the office compound.