Battle for AIADMK moves to questions over 10th Schedule, party bylaws

In a statement, Palaniswami defended his decision to remove office-bearers aligned with the rival camp, saying the move was aimed solely at strengthening the party. He accused the rebel MLAs of being “power-hungry” and urged cadres to remain vigilant.

“AIADMK functionaries must be careful. They should not fall into the trap of the former ministers. I am ready to make any sacrifice to ensure the success of the party,” he said.

Speaking to DT Next, senior advocate C Thirumaran cited the Tenth Schedule of the Constitution and Articles 102(2) and 191(2), stating that there is no separate legal entity called a “legislature party”. The legislators elected under a political party’s symbol are bound by the directions issued by the authorised leadership of that party, he said.

Under the anti-defection law, MLAs who vote contrary to the directions of the political party or its authorised whip without prior permission can face disqualification if their conduct is not condoned within 15 days, he added.

Thirumaran said for the Shanmugam faction to avoid disqualification proceedings, at least 32 of the 47 MLAs would have to support the faction.

Meanwhile, tensions between the two camps have intensified at the district level. The police are standing guard outside the party headquarters in Chennai, while officials locked officers in Pudukkottai and Erode fearing attempts by newly appointed office-bearers to take control of the premises. Tension also prevailed at AIADMK offices in Coimbatore and Karur.

The party’s assets are administered by a property protection committee appointed by the general council and consisting of six members, including the general secretary, treasurer and presidium chairman. The general secretary is also empowered to initiate legal proceedings concerning party properties.