Bathing banned at Courtallam’s falls as water flow surges

CHENNAI: Tourists are prohibited from bathing at Courtallam falls after heavy rainfall in the Western Ghats led to a sharp increase in water flow on Monday (June 8).
According to a Maalaimalar report, with the southwest monsoon setting in, areas along the Western Ghats bordering Tenkasi district have been receiving continuous rainfall over the past few days, resulting in increased inflow to waterfalls in Courtallam, including Old Courtallam, Five falls and Tiger falls.
The water flow at Five falls had increased suddenly on Sunday night, prompting authorities to temporarily ban bathing. However, as the flow stabilised on Monday morning, water was seen flowing through all branches of the falls and tourists were allowed to bath.
However, heavy rain resumed in the hill regions, causing water flow to rise again. As a precautionary measure, authorities once again prohibited bathing at falls.
The approach roads to the waterfalls have been closed and forest officials and police personnel have been deployed to prevent tourists from entering the restricted areas.