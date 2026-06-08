Bathing banned at Courtallam’s falls as water flow surges

According to a Maalaimalar report, with the southwest monsoon setting in, areas along the Western Ghats bordering Tenkasi district have been receiving continuous rainfall over the past few days, resulting in increased inflow to waterfalls in Courtallam, including Old Courtallam, Five falls and Tiger falls.

The water flow at Five falls had increased suddenly on Sunday night, prompting authorities to temporarily ban bathing. However, as the flow stabilised on Monday morning, water was seen flowing through all branches of the falls and tourists were allowed to bath.