Bathing ban at Five Falls in Courtallam as water levels rise after rains

CHENNAI: Courtallam waterfalls have water level rising in all the waterfalls even in the off season due to occasional rains.

The water level in the Five Falls area next to the Courtallam Falls has gradually increased.

Tourists have been banned from bathing due to the sudden increase in water flow for safety concerns.

The police are doing intensive surveillance in this area.

As there is no restriction on bathing in other waterfalls, tourists will be allowed to bath in Five Falls if the water flow is normal.