Bathing ban at Courtallam falls in Tenkasi due to heavy rains

CHENNAI: Following heavy rains in Tenkasi district, a bathing ban was imposed at the Courtallam Falls on Sunday.

To ensure their safety, tourists were prohibited from bathing in the main waterfalls and Aintharuvi, also known as Five Falls of Courtallam in Tenkasi today, according to a Daily Thanthi report.

Due to continuous rains in Tenkasi district throughout last night, severe flooding has occurred at Courtallam Falls, leading to rise in water flow.

As a low-level atmospheric circulation is prevailing in the southwestern Bay of Bengal off the Tamil Nadu coast, heavy rain is likely to fall in Kanniyakumari, Tirunelveli, Thoothukudi, Ramanathapuram and Tenkasi districts on Sunday.