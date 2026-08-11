Barring BJP, House says ‘NEET’ not so neat; adopts resolution

The resolution received support from the DMK, Congress, AIADMK, CPI, CPM, PMK and Manithaneya Jananayaga Katchi. However, the lone BJP MLA M Bhojarajan opposed the resolution and staged a walkout.

Moving the second resolution, after the erstwhile DMK regime under MK Stalin sought similar relief to the State, Health and Medical Education Minister KG Arunraj said medical education should be accessible not only to economically stronger sections but also to students with merit and dedication.

The resolution stated that NEET had led to the proliferation of coaching centres charging exorbitant fees and had diverted students' attention from the school curriculum towards exam-oriented coaching.

Arunraj said that before the introduction of NEET, students from rural, poor and socially disadvantaged backgrounds were able to secure medical education opportunities. The introduction of NEET, he alleged, had adversely affected socio-economic equality in medical admissions.