Barred from 'private' temple, Pattukkottai villagers stage road roko

The residents of Edayankadu village near Pattukkottai have been gearing up for the Chithirai Pournami festival at the Ayyanar temple, and the consecration of the temple was held recently.

In such a backdrop, an individual from the village claimed ownership of the temple for the past few years and prevented other residents from entering the temple during the Chithirai Pournami festival. The individual whose identity was not revealed either by residents or by the police had claimed that the particular temple was owned by his ancestors, and thus it was a private temple.