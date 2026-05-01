Barred from 'private' temple, Pattukkottai villagers stage road roko

TIRUCHY: Residents from Pattukkottai in Thanjavur resorted to a road block protest on Friday after an individual claimed ownership of the temple and prevented them from worshipping.
The residents of Edayankadu village near Pattukkottai have been gearing up for the Chithirai Pournami festival at the Ayyanar temple, and the consecration of the temple was held recently.
In such a backdrop, an individual from the village claimed ownership of the temple for the past few years and prevented other residents from entering the temple during the Chithirai Pournami festival. The individual whose identity was not revealed either by residents or by the police had claimed that the particular temple was owned by his ancestors, and thus it was a private temple.
Subsequently, the frustrated residents blocked the vehicle movements on Pattukkottai-Uranipuram Main Road. They demanded that the officials ensure they visit the temple and take proper action against the individual.
Based on the information, the Vattathikottai police rushed to the spot and held talks with the protesting residents. Upon assurance by the police, the villagers withdrew the protest. Traffic was disrupted for more than an hour on the Pattukkottai-Uranipuram Main Road.