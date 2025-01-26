Bargur lorry collision: 4 killed, 34 cattle lost as driver falls asleep

CHENNAI: A collision between two lorries near Bargur, Krishnagiri district, resulted in the death of four people, the loss of 34 cattle, and left three others severely injured.

The incident occurred in the early hours of Saturday, when a lorry loaded with onions, traveling from Koyambedu, Chennai, to Maharashtra, lost control due to the drowsiness of its driver, 45-year-old Narayanan, from near Solapur, Maharashtra.

According to reports, the onion-laden lorry collided with a truck transporting 40 cattle from Nandyala, Andhra Pradesh, to Coimbatore, on the Chennai-Krishnagiri National Highway. The crash resulted in the immediate death of Narayanan, along with two crew members from the cattle truck, 54-year-old Arul Jothi, the driver from Attur, and his assistant, 35-year-old Manikandan, from Oddanchatram in Dindigul district. An additional unidentified individual, believed to be a companion of the onion truck driver, succumbed to injuries while being transported to the hospital.

Three people aboard the cattle truck—Rajesh (31), Kaadhar Basha (56), and Vijay (38), all from Nandyala, sustained severe injuries and were rushed to Krishnagiri Government Medical College for treatment. Their conditions remain critical, though efforts are being made to stabilize them.

Bargur Deputy SP Muthu Krishnan, along with Inspector Valarmathi and other police personnel, immediately arrived at the scene. They oversaw the removal of the bodies and had them sent for post-mortem at Krishnagiri Medical College and Hospital. The police have filed a complaint and are conducting further investigations into the circumstances surrounding the crash.

In addition to the tragic fatalities, a third vehicle a pickup truck carrying granite industry spares collided with the wreckage, causing further damage. This second crash resulted in the deaths of 34 out of the 40 cattle being transported. The collision scattered debris along the highway, causing significant traffic disruptions for over an hour.

Officials from the Bargur Fire Station assisted in the rescue operations, while cranes were brought in to clear the wreckage. Emergency services worked tirelessly to ensure the highway was cleared and traffic could resume.