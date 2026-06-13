Bare assertions cannot be base for a PIL, says Madras HC

A division bench comprising Chief Justice SA Dharmadhikari and G Arul Murugan said it "must register its strong disapproval" of entertaining PILs based solely on individual impressions or photographs without demonstrating foundational legal violations.

The court held that photographs or bare assertions by a petitioner cannot form the basis for entertaining a PIL or stalling development projects. It added that PILs cannot be reduced to platforms for questioning municipal planning decisions unless there is a clear and undeniable breach of statutory provisions.