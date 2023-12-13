BARC staff turns thief by night, held

CHENGALPATTU: The Sathurangapattinam police on Tuesday arrested a staff attached to the Baba Atomic Research Centre (BARC) for indulging in chain snatching incidents in Chengalpattu district.

The accused Manjith Kumar (31), technician by day and thief by night allegedly took a stroll on his expensive bicycle at night and snatched chains from unsuspecting women.

The accused, hailing from Patna worked as a technician and stayed at the staff quarters in the Baba Atomic Research Centre.

A few days ago, two women named Rani and Jamuna Rani had lodged complaints with the Sathutangapattinam police that an unidentified person had relieved them of their gold jewellery at night in separate incidents.

When a special team launched a hunt for the thief, they perused the CCTV footage and found a suspicious person loitering around on a bicycle in the areas where the crime took place.

When two cops lay in wait near the entrance of the research centre, they noticed Manjith Kumar strolling around suspiciously on his cycle. When they inquired, he confessed to the chain-snatching incidents.

Following this, Manjith was arrested and remanded in judicial custody.