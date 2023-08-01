Bar council suspends six advocates

CHENNAI: The Bar Council of Tamil Nadu and Puducherry has suspended six advocates from practicing in all the courts, Tribunals, and other authorities in India.

The notification released by the Bar Council of Tamil Nadu and Puducherry on Tuesday stated that the prohibitory order was passed against the six advocates who are under disciplinary proceedings.

SPM Rajiv Gandhi is prohibited from practicing in all the courts until the disciplinary proceedings, against him considering the complaint received through the assistant registrar of the Madras High Court, to dispose.

Likewise, T Vinoth Kumar is also prohibited from practicing considering the criminal cases registered against him on the serious offence of committing theft of jewels and other articles. Further, he was arrested and remanded to judicial custody, said the notification.

Another advocate S Subash, also prohibited from practicing for the pending case against him for receiving cash promising government job, read the notification. A Devaraju is also prohibited from practicing considering the pending criminal case against him under 309 and 306 of IPC, said the notification.

The bar council prohibited S Aravindan from practicing considering the pending criminal case against him for cheating Rs.16 lakhs, read the notification. Another advocate K Gandhi is prohibited from practicing for seven years, added the notification.