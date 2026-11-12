BAPASI distances itself from publishers under probe over fake book controversies

While associate members are permitted to participate in book fairs organised by BAPASI, they are not entitled to take part in the association's internal decision-making processes. Only full-fledged members can participate in its governing affairs.

Reiterating its zero-tolerance policy towards proven misconduct, BAPASI said members found guilty of unlawful practices, misconduct or malicious publication of books would face disciplinary action. This could include termination of membership and exclusion from book fairs and other events organised by the association across the country.

BAPASI further said it remained committed to protecting the credibility of the publishing industry and upholding ethical practices. It added that its book fairs would continue to serve as platforms for publishers, booksellers, authors and readers.