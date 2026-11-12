BAPASI distances itself from publishers under probe over fake book controversies

CHENNAI: The Booksellers and Publishers Association of South India (BAPASI) has strongly condemned alleged unethical and unlawful practices in the publishing industry, clarifying that the publishers under investigation in connection with fake book controversies were never members of the association.
In a statement on Thursday, BAPASI said it had taken note of allegations against certain publishers and individuals facing scrutiny over alleged misconduct. It said linking them or their activities to the association would be misleading and incorrect.
The association said it followed stringent membership norms to ensure that only genuine publishers and booksellers were admitted. Applicants must serve as associate members for a minimum of three years before becoming full-fledged members.
While associate members are permitted to participate in book fairs organised by BAPASI, they are not entitled to take part in the association's internal decision-making processes. Only full-fledged members can participate in its governing affairs.
Reiterating its zero-tolerance policy towards proven misconduct, BAPASI said members found guilty of unlawful practices, misconduct or malicious publication of books would face disciplinary action. This could include termination of membership and exclusion from book fairs and other events organised by the association across the country.
BAPASI further said it remained committed to protecting the credibility of the publishing industry and upholding ethical practices. It added that its book fairs would continue to serve as platforms for publishers, booksellers, authors and readers.