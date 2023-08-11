Banyan tree transplanted in Tiruporur

CHENGALPATTU: In news that brought cheer to the community, a 60-year-old banyan tree that was a hindrance to the traffic in Tiruporur was uprooted and later re-planted at a park in the same neighbourhood on Thursday.

The banyan tree which located in the centre of the road at Venpedu village has been causing a lot of traffic issues for motorists.

Following repeated requests from the residents of the area, activists from ‘Pasumai Thayagam’, an NGO working towards environment conservation took matters into their own hands and gave the tree a new lease of life.

Under the guidance of their leader Kannan, members of the NGO discussed with agriculture experts and came up with a plan to uproot the tree with minimal damage and relocate it. Following this, they chopped off some branches of the tree and uprooted it planted it again in a nearby park.

The public appreciated to the work done by Pasumai Thayagam.