Banned tobacco products worth Rs 7 lakh seized, two held

COIMBATORE: Rs 7 lakhs worth of tobacco products were seized from two youths from Karnataka in Sathyamangalam during a vehicle check on Saturday.

The accused were arrested by the police. Mahendran (32) and Pramod (27) both hailing from Samraj Nagar in Karnataka had allegedly hid the contraband beneath onion loads in a goods carrier vehicle. The police found the duo to be suspicious during a routine check at Bannari check post.

The police unloaded onion loads and found 1,281 kg of tobacco products worth Rs 7 lakhs kept hidden. The police arrested both the accused and seized the banned items. An inquiry is on to crack down the entire network.