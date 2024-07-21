Banned joint crackers worth Rs 4 lakh seized and destroyed in Sivakasi

MADURAI: Large quantities of joint crackers, which are banned from manufacturing and selling by the Supreme Court citing environmental concerns, were seized from a manufacturing unit near Sivakasi in Virudhunagar district on Saturday. They were destroyed later. A team of officials found such joint crackers illegally possessed in the unit located at Anuppankulam village.

An inquiry revealed that the joint crackers, 1,000 walas, 2,000 walas and 5,000 walas, were packed and kept in 23 carton boxes. It was worth Rs 4 lakh. The seizure and destruction of the joint crackers were made as per the orders of the High Court. On May 28, a team led by Special Tahsildar Thirupathi while conducting raids found joint crackers in a godown of the same unit and sealed the godown.

Its owner moved the High Court to appeal against its closure. The High Court then directed the authorities to seize and destroy them as they were banned. As per orders, the seized joint crackers were dumped in a large pit filled with water.

