Banned 'double fold' fishing nets seized in Ramanathapuram

CHENNAI: Fisheries department officials seized several banned 'double fold' nets (called 'irattai madi valaigal' locally) in the Rochma Nagar area near Sayalgudi in Ramanathapuram district.

After receiving information about some Thoothukudi fishermen fishing with the banned nets, officials rushed to the spot and seized the nets belonging to 23 fishermen. Two fishing boats were seized, too, said a Daily Thanthi report.

Further investigation is under way on the issue.

The 'double fold' fishing nets, also known as pair trawling fishing nets or purse seine nets, are used to net a huge quantity of fish in a single catch by tying the net to two boats. It had been banned for nearly two decades as it caused immense damage to fish wealth part of the larger marine ecology, a senior fisheries official had told news agency PTI earlier. The practice was also one of the reasons for recurring arrest of Tamil Nadu fishermen by the Sri Lankan Navy.