Bank strike: Tamil Nadu to disburse September salary, pensions on Friday

In an order issued by additional chief secretary MA Siddique, the Finance Department said the decision followed the Centre’s communication of September 23 regarding the proposed bank strike and the anticipated banking disruptions during the strike period.

The State government has directed heads of all departments to ensure that drawing and disbursing officers under their control prepare and submit the salary, daily-wage and pension bills for September in advance to enable payment on September 25.

The directive covers employees and pensioners under the State government as well as boards, corporations and universities. The September wages and pensions will also be disbursed through the banking system and Pay and Accounts Offices on Friday.

The director of Treasuries and Accounts has been instructed to take necessary action to facilitate the advance payments.

A copy of the order has also been forwarded to the Reserve Bank of India.