    Bank ordered to pay Rs 2 lakh for misplacing documents of Tirunelveli woman

    The complainant, Velammal from Kallidaikurichi of Tirunelveli district in 2010, mortgaged her house and took a loan of Rs 3.16 lakh from the nationalized bank.

    AuthorDTNEXT BureauDTNEXT Bureau|5 Dec 2024 8:15 AM IST
    Representative Image 

    MADURAI: Thoothukudi District Consumer Disputes Redressal Commission directed a nationalized bank to pay a compensation of Rs 2 lakh to a complainant due to deficiency in service, sources said on Wednesday.

    The complainant, Velammal from Kallidaikurichi of Tirunelveli district in 2010, mortgaged her house and took a loan of Rs 3.16 lakh from the nationalized bank by submitting original documents as demanded by the bank.

    She paid off the loan in 2014 and was shocked to learn that the papers were misplaced and lost. If the documents are not returned within two months, the banker should pay further compensation of Rs 2 lakh

    DTNEXT Bureau

