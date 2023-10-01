Bank manager swindles Rs 27L issuing fake NOCs

TIRUCHY: Thanjavur police are on a look out for a private bank collection manager who swindled Rs 27 lakh by issuing fake NOC for vehicle loans.

According to police, a resident from Orathanadu, Rajkumar (35), purchased a lorry two years back with a loan of Rs 7.5 lakh from Equitas Bank in Thanjavur. Apparently Rajkumar had promptly paid the amount and closed the loan.

Collection manager Santhosh sent him an NOC on his mobile, as per the request after the closure of the loan. When Rajkumar went to the RTO for completing the formalities, it was found that the NOC was fake.

A shocked Rajkumar went to the bank again and enquired about the NOC and found out that Santhosh had cheated as many as 17 persons in a similar manner and swindled an amount of Rs 27 lakh. Santhosh had collected money from the customers but had not deposited them in their respective accounts.

The bank manager Pushparaj lodged a complaint with the District Crime Branch. Police registered a complaint and are looking out for the accused.