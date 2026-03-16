Bank manager arrested under Pocso in Pudukkottai

The girl, a Class VII student, was reportedly taken by her mother to meet the manager with intention of arranging an alliance.

The girl’s mother, along with manager’s parents, allegedly allowed the two to stay alone in a separate house. Suspicious of the situation, neighbours alerted Childline (1098). Child Protection Officer Vasanthakumari and officials rescued the minor and lodged a complaint at Keeranur All Women Police Station.

The bank manager was arrested and lodged in Pudukkottai prison. Police also registered cases against the girl’s mother and bank manager’s parents.