Bank accounts of almost 5,000 suspects frozen

CHENNAI: The State police have frozen bank accounts of almost 5,000 suspects arrested in NDPS (Narcotic Drugs and Psychotropic Substances) Act cases in last 18 months and have also seized immovable and movable properties worth Rs 18.15 crore.

Since the beginning of 2022 till June this year, they have seized over 42,000 kg of ganja and other synthetic drugs.

Strict law enforcement measures have been taken all over the State by the police and Enforcement Bureau CID units to control the sale and supply of narcotic substances. “In 2022, a total of 10,665 cases were registered against 14,934 suspects resulting in the seizure of 28,384 kg of dry ganja, 0.556 kg heroin, 63,848 tablets and 98 kg of other drugs,” an official release said.

Till June this year, 5,358 cases have been registered against 7,513 suspects resulting in the seizure of 13,953 kg of dry ganja, 0.678 kg heroin, 10,564 tablets and 125 kg of other drugs. Financial investigation is going on against the suspects who took profits from the sale and trafficking of narcotic drugs. Their movable and immovable properties are being seized and confiscated.

Last year, financial investigation was conducted against 118 suspects, and around 33 properties worth Rs 17 crore was seized. Till June this year, financial investigation has been conducted against 36 suspects and properties worth Rs 1.15 crore were secured.

“Further, 3,700 bank accounts of the accused in the NDPS Act cases were frozen in 2022. Till June this year, 1,256 accounts have been frozen,” a release stated.

The Enforcement Bureau CID Unit has been taking steps to create awareness among the youth, especially school and college kids, and the general public, against drug abuse.

Earlier in the day, Chief Minister MK Stalin administered an oath among school and college students to make the State drug-free.