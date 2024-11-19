Bangladeshi man staying in India illegally for 12 years, held with fake passport at Chennai airport

CHENNAI: A Bangladeshi citizen who was staying illegally in India for over 12 years was arrested in the Chennai airport when he tried to fly to Malaysia using a fake Indian passport on Monday night.

The immigration officials were checking the travel documents of the passengers who were about to board the flight to Kuala Lumpur on Monday night.

Officers when scanning the passport of Mujib Hussain (40) found he was carrying a fake Indian passport.

Soon the officers detained Hussain and while questioning the officers found that Hussain was a Bangladeshi citizen in 2012 he had entered India illegally via Tripura and was staying for over 12 years in India and was working as a wage worker.

Hussain has also managed to get an Aadhar card, Voter ID and other government ID cards.

In 2017 Hussain reached Chennai and started to work in hotels in Nungambakkam and Vandalur.

Recently he applied for a fake passport and was about to travel to Malaysia for work.

The officers found that Hussain had planned to visit Malaysia on a tourist visa and continue to stay there illegally for the next few years.

The immigration officers arrested Hussain and he was handed to the CCB in Chennai and further investigation is on.