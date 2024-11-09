Bangladesh youth with suspected terror links held for illegal stay in Tirupur

COIMBATORE: A youth from Bangladesh with suspected links to members of a banned outfit was arrested for an illegal stay in Tirupur on Thursday. Based on a tip-off, the 15- Velampalayam police arrested Sanjan Chandar Burman (33), who was working as a tailor in a textile firm.

Probe revealed that Sanjan had entered India illegally 13 years ago and worked as casual labourer in several states.

“As he had worked for a few years in Tirupur before shifting elsewhere, Sanjan came back again. While working in Gujarat, he befriended two youths from West Bengal associated with a banned outfit. He also continued to be in touch with the duo who was recently arrested by Assam police,” police said.