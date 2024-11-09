Begin typing your search...
Bangladesh youth with suspected terror links held for illegal stay in Tirupur
Probe revealed that Sanjan had entered India illegally 13 years ago and worked as casual labourer in several states.
COIMBATORE: A youth from Bangladesh with suspected links to members of a banned outfit was arrested for an illegal stay in Tirupur on Thursday. Based on a tip-off, the 15- Velampalayam police arrested Sanjan Chandar Burman (33), who was working as a tailor in a textile firm.
Probe revealed that Sanjan had entered India illegally 13 years ago and worked as casual labourer in several states.
“As he had worked for a few years in Tirupur before shifting elsewhere, Sanjan came back again. While working in Gujarat, he befriended two youths from West Bengal associated with a banned outfit. He also continued to be in touch with the duo who was recently arrested by Assam police,” police said.
Next Story