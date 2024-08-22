Bangladesh violence: HC permits Hindu Munnani to protest across TN

CHENNAI: The Madras High Court allowed the Hindu Munnani to hold a demonstration across Tamil Nadu condemning the targeted violence against minority Hindus in Bangladesh. Justice G Jayachandran heard the petition moved by Siva Vijayan, Chennai district secretary of Hindu Munnani seeking permission to hold the demonstration.

The government advocate on behalf of the police submitted that the situation begins to normalise in Bangladesh as an interim government formed there.

Hence, there is no need to hold a demonstration condemning the violence, said the advocate. However, the senior counsel Karthikeyan represented the petitioner objected to the State’s submission and said that the violence against Hindus is continuing in Bangladesh.

After the submission the judge allowed the petitioner to hold the demonstration on August 27 between 3 pm and 4 pm.