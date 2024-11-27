Bandh call against GST on commercial rental gains wide support

COIMBATORE: The Tamil Nadu All Entrepreneurs Federation has pledged support for the trader’s bandh call on November 29 to oppose the 18 per cent GST on commercial property rental.

Traders in Madurai, Sivakasi and Erode have called for a bandh demanding the central government withdraw the GST on commercial rental.

In Erode, the Federation of All Trade and Industry Associations of Erode District (FATIA), an apex body of 75 associations in the district, announced the closing of all shops on November 29.

In the new system, if the tenant is a composition leader and the landlord is unregistered, then the tenant must pay 18 per cent GST.

“If the central government fails to budge, then larger protests will be organized at the state level,” said MP Muthurathinam, chairman of Tamil Nadu All Entrepreneurs Federation, to the media in Tirupur on Tuesday.

The ailing MSME sector has been hit hard by the State government hiking the property tax, electricity charges, and waste management charges.

“Currently, electricity charges in our state are higher than in any other state. The MSME’s are being shut one by one in Tirupur unable to do business due to high costs and shortage of labour. As many industries are running on rental premises, the new move will have a drastic impact on our business,” he added.