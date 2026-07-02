Ban political use of kids in digital content, activists write to CM Vijay

In a representation addressed to Chief Minister C Joseph Vijay, Tamil Nadu Child Rights Watch (TNCRW) expressed concern over a recently circulated video on social media platform X in which a child comments on a controversial political issue involving allegations of criminal conduct.

The organisation argued that the subject has no relevance to children’s rights and instead places a child at the centre of an adult political controversy. TNCRW stated that the incident raises concerns under the UN Convention on the Rights of the Child (UNCRC), which guarantees children’s right to participate in matters affecting them while protecting them from exploitation and psychological harm. The organisation maintained that children should never be used to advance political, ideological or commercial interests.

The group also called for an inquiry into the production of the video, citing public claims that it may have involved repeated filming, edits and retakes. While noting it could not independently verify these assertions, TNCRW said that such circumstances, if established, could indicate emotional pressure on the child and warrant investigation under child protection laws.

Among its recommendations, TNCRW urged the government to prohibit the use of children as political spokespersons, direct authorities to examine compliance with child labour and juvenile justice laws in monetised digital productions, and formulate comprehensive guidelines governing children’s participation in social media, influencer content and political communication. It said that the measures would help safeguard children from political and commercial exploitation while ensuring their participation remains voluntary, age-appropriate and in their best interests.