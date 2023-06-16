Ban over, but weather hits fishers

MADURAI: As the 61-day annual fishing ban along the east coast came to an end, hamlets across the shore Thoothukudi district was bustling with different activities on Thursday.

But there was a minor hurdle, as a met department forecast warned of rough weather forcing a majority of fishermen to stay away from the sea.

M Dharmapichai, vice president, Thoothukudi Mechanised Boat Fishermen Association, said, the fisheries department placed an IMD weather watch notice at the Thoothukudi fishing harbour, which cautioned that wind up to a speed of 65 kmph is likely to prevail over the Gulf of Mannar, South Tamil Nadu coast and adjoining Comorin area.

“As a result, fishermen decided to resume their daily routine from Friday onwards,” he told DT Next on Thursday.

RJ Bosco, treasurer, All Mechanised Boat Owners Association, Thoothukudi, said ice bars have been loaded on to nearly 20 boats likely to venture into the sea tomorrow. NJ Bose, president, Rameswaram Mechanized Boat Fishermen Association, said fishing off Rameswaram coast was not carried out, but it was done off Pamban and Mandapam coasts.

Official sources, when contacted, said among the total fleet of 1,500 mechanised boats, 258 set out to sea off Mandapam South, Pamban and Mookaiyur.

Rameswaram, North Mandapam and Soliyakkudi would be allowed for fishing from June 17 on a three-day cyclic basis. All 365 boats off Kanniyakumari coast also did not venture into the sea owing to the cyclone warning.